'The Git Up' singer Blanco Brown in ICU with 'significant injuries' after head-on collision in Atlanta

The singer is currently resting in the ICU, but is expected to undergo additional surgeries for his injuries.

ATLANTA — Country artist Blanco Brown is recovering after spending more than 12 hours in surgery following a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta.

"The Git Up" singer and music producer, whose name is Bennie Amey III, was involved in the crash Monday night near Mays Crossing and Fairburn Road SW.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the area around 11:18 p.m. and found both drivers.

Police said Brown sustained "serious injuries" and was unable to give a statement at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the other driver involved said he was heading north on Fairburn Road when he saw what appeared to be motorcycle headlights in his lane. Police said it appears that Brown collided head-on into the other driver.

According to representatives for Brown, the singer is currently resting in the ICU, but is expected to undergo additional surgeries for his injuries.

"Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time," his music reps said in a statement.

Brown's debut single "The Git Up" took the music world by storm and spawned a whole viral challenge on social media. The song stayed at the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs for 12 weeks, earning him Billboard's title for Top New Country Artist for 2019.