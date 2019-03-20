DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A dangerous, burned out home that has plagued a community in Douglas County for over a year is finally getting torn down.

A neighbor texted 11Alive’s Jon Shierk that she could hardly believe her eyes – a contractor was tearing down the home, after 15 months of complaints.

Neighbors said the home on MacDuff Drive had become a public safety hazard after a fire destroyed the home in December 2017. Since then, the county hadn’t been able to get the property owners to tear it down.

But on Wednesday, a man with a Bobcat showed up to get it done. He is Lee Powers – the property owner, a contractor and a Carroll County commissioner. Powers explained that getting the proper permits - and rainy weather - caused the delay, but he’s glad to get the work started.

“We’re here taking it down and as long as the rain stays away, we’re on it until it gets done,” Powers said. “Just to make this neighborhood beautiful.”

Douglas County said Powers would have to appear in court in May, but Powers said he has received no notice of that. He expects to have the lot cleared by the end of this week.

