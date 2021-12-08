Blue Angels to visit Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Peachtree City!
Lieutenant Katlin Forster, known as Blue Angels #8, is visiting Atlanta Regional Airport– Falcon Field, on Dec. 15 while preparing for the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 of next year.
According to a release, Lt. Forster will be arriving at 8:45 a.m. at Falcon Field at 7 Falcon Drive in Peachtree City. She will be flying a Blue Angels blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet.
During her visit, Lt. Forster will meet with air show officials, city and county officials to start planning for the Atlanta Air Show.
Forster grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Math before earning her commission as an ensign in the United States Navy. Forster trained and earned her wings at the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Pensacola, Florida. She joined the Blue Angels in September 2020, where she has more than 931 flights hours and has 257 carrier-arrested landings. Forster has two Navy and Marines Corps Achievement medals, among other personal awards.