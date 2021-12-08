Blue Angels to visit Peachtree City

Lieutenant Katlin Forster, known as Blue Angels #8, is visiting Atlanta Regional Airport– Falcon Field, on Dec. 15 while preparing for the 2022 Atlanta Air Show.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Peachtree City!

Lieutenant Katlin Forster, known as Blue Angels #8, is visiting Atlanta Regional Airport– Falcon Field, on Dec. 15 while preparing for the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 of next year.

According to a release, Lt. Forster will be arriving at 8:45 a.m. at Falcon Field at 7 Falcon Drive in Peachtree City. She will be flying a Blue Angels blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet.

During her visit, Lt. Forster will meet with air show officials, city and county officials to start planning for the Atlanta Air Show.