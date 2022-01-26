1 shot dead outside Atlanta strip club

It happened outside Blue Flame Lounge around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A man was shot dead outside an Atlanta adult entertainment lounge in what is the third incident in as many nights at restaurants and clubs in the city.

Atlanta Police say a fight inside Blue Flame Lounge off Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta around 1 a.m. spilled into the parking lot and that's when a man in his 20s was shot dead.

Blue Flame Lounge is no stranger to shooting incidents.