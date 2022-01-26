1 shot dead outside Atlanta strip club

ATLANTA — A man was shot dead outside an Atlanta adult entertainment lounge in what is the third incident in as many nights at restaurants and clubs in the city.
Atlanta Police say a fight inside Blue Flame Lounge off Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta around 1 a.m. spilled into the parking lot and that's when a man in his 20s was shot dead.
Blue Flame Lounge is no stranger to shooting incidents.
In March of 2021, police said a car stopped outside the strip club and opened fire in the direction of the establishment - striking three people. In September of 2020, two people were hit by gunfire after a fight inside. Just months prior to that, in February of 2020, a man was shot dead outside the club.
This latest incident comes a day after around 15 shots were fired outside Chic Lounge near downtown Atlanta. No one was hurt in that shooting. On Sunday night, nearly 30 rounds were fired outside Loca Luna in Midtown. One person was shot.