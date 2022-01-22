Board eyes new transit plan for Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett Department of Transportation said the board has already contracted a company to develop a new plan.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is eyeing a new transit development plan.

That's according to a statement from the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation.

The agency said the board has contracted a transportation planning firm called Foursquare Integrated Transportation, Inc., to develop the new plan. Although the company is based in Washington D.C., Foursquare has worked on several other local transportation systems in metro Atlanta, including MARTA.

"Foursquare demonstrates a strong understanding of the Gwinnett Standard and the team brings a fresh new perspective with national experience and local passion for a new Transit Plan," Gwinnett DOT Director Lewis Cooksey wrote in the statement.

The department of transportation said they are expecting this plan to increase "connectivity and mobility of multimodal transit throughout the county." The department did not mention any specifics regarding what exactly the plan will entail.