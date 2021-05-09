Boat explosion on Lake Lanier sends three to hospital

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are reporting multiple injuries after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon.
According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon, game wardens responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Margaritaville gas dock regarding reports that a vessel exploded during fueling.
McKinnon said three people were seriously injured and two of them had to be airlifted. All three were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Division Chief Zachary Bracket with Hall County Fire Services said the airlifted victims were a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. The third victim was a 39-year-old woman. He said that three others refused to be taken to the hospital.
Brackett said that the boat was fully involved and a nearby dock was on fire as well. However, the fires have since been extinguished. The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating the incident.