Boat 'total loss' after catching fire on Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Fire Department is reminding people to boat with caution after putting out a fire at Mary Alice Park.

On the Fourth of July, firefighters were called to the Cumming park around 6 p.m. after a small sport boat caught fire, sending heavy clouds of smoke into the air. When crews arrived they found the vessel near a dock; firefighters said no one was on board.

Investigators said right before the fire sparked, a man was trying to crank the boat just after putting it into Lake Lanier when flames ignited. The man was able to get off the boat safely, but the fire persisted.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes.