Bodycam | Alleged parrot thief who stole birds from Buckhead restaurant arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police released body camera footage on Tuesday of a man being arrested for stealing three parrots from a popular Buckhead restaurant earlier this month; the trio was returned later that same day.

Ruby, Peaches and Cream were taken from their cages on April 14, just after 6 a.m., after a thief blacked out the security cameras at R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, according to the restaurant owner's family.

The video shows police officers at a home in DeKalb County detaining a man, then heading to the back of the house where the birds can be seen caged.

The rare birds are expensive breeds but are known in the community as a fixture at the restaurant. For over 30 years, people have grown up and taken their children to the eatery to visit the parrots and hopefully have one perch on their shoulders.

Authorities investigated all of Friday to find the feathered friends. Officers arrested a 49-year-old man who they said was a parrot pirate. The alleged bird thief is facing theft by taking and second-degree criminal property damage. He's facing felonies after the flock was swiped from their cages.