MONROE, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released some of the body camera video that shows what happened moments before police shot a man who they say was pointing a fake gun at them.

Tuesday, Monroe Police were called around 9 a.m. about a man walking near Marble Street with a gun, which is near Athens Technical College's Walton County campus.

In the body camera video, you see the man, who authorities later identified as 63-year-old Mahlon Edward Summerour, walking in the street holding something in his hand. He's seen in the video with an orange cloth over his shoulders.

The 50-second video clips released to 11Alive stops right when the shooting occurs.

Man shot by police officer in Monroe

He approaches one of the officers.

"Let me see it," you can hear the officer say in the video.

You see the officer reach out his hand.

The other officer who was approaching the scene yells, "Hey!"

Afterward, you hear a single gunshot.

Authorities said Summerour was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The gun turned out to be a replica of a Thompson submachine gun

Editor's Note: 11Alive cut the sound of the single gunshot from the video released by GBI.

