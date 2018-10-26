TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — New body camera video shows deputies questioning one of the suspects tied to a missing Atlanta boy.

The Taos County Sheriff’s officer released the video to 11Alive, which shows the day deputies raided a compound in New Mexico, searching for Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

Abdul was reported missing in 2017, after his mother told police the father, Siraj, took the boy from his home in Clayton County.

Tips eventually led authorities to a compound in a New Mexico desert, that they raided in August 2018. the Two men and three women were arrested, and 11 children were placed in custody of the state. Days later, investigators found a body confirmed to be that of missing 5-year-old Saraj.

The body camera footage shows one of the men, Lucas Morten, in handcuffs, talking with a deputy, who appears to try and find out where Siraj is.

Morten: If God asks me not to say anything, then the best bet is not to say anything.

Deputy: Did he ask you not to say anything?

Morten: Yeah.

Deputy: Is it that bad?

Morten: No! It’s that good.

According to statements given to police by some of the 11 children taken from the compound, Abdul died during a ritual February.

In the 11-minute video, Morten and the deputy both appear calm, as the deputy presses for answers.

Deputy: I’m not here to take a child. I’m here to verify he is okay.

Morten: [inaudible].

Officer: If you tell me the truth, whatever that is, I’ll just have to handle it. [laughs]

Morten: Yeah, and you won’t know how to handle it. You wouldn’t know how to handle it.

Deputy: Why?

Morten: If I gave you a weapon, something from the past.

Deputy: Well, I’d give it back to you cause I wouldn’t know how to handle it.

[30 seconds later]

Deputy: Is the child still breathing air?

Morten: I don’t know. I don’t know. I gotta know.

Deputy: Was the child ever here?

Morten: You gotta have something to give something.

No one’s been charged with the death of Abudl, but Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe testified during interviews with the children, at least two children said “Uncle Lucas washed the boy’s body twice and buried him near a tunnel on the compound.”

11Alive's NBC affiliate KOB in New Mexico reported the Taos County Sheriff’s Office ignored repeated welfare check requests.

The sheriff’s office released documents from the day of the raid, which shows Detective Porter with the Clayton County Police Department contacted deputies in New Mexico in January, February, May and June, asked for help with his investigation. In February, Porter asked the department to do a welfare check on the compound. The Taos County Sheriff said he needed a warrant to go on the property.

However, law enforcement does not need probable cause to do a welfare check, as Porter requested in February.

In the body camera video, the deputy continues to ask Morten about Abdul’s whereabouts.

Morten: Today is the day of truth.

Deputy: Right, but you’re not giving me the truth. You said I’m not ready for it.

Morten: You just got to be patient. Be patient. Be patient. You’ll find out today.

Deputy: We’ll find out today? From where?

Morten: God’s going to give you exactly what you need.

The 11-minute video ends without Morten revealing what happened to or where Abdul was.

Right now, all five suspects are currently being held on federal conspiracy and firearms charges.

