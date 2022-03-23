Body found in Atlanta's Carey Park neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Atlanta's Carey Park neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers responded to the area of 7th St. NW and Etheridge Dr. NW and discovered the body.
APD said the investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.
11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update as we learn more.