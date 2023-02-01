Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday.
The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway.
Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex.
Atlanta Police has been there throughout the night. However, there is no word if this is a homicide incident.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
