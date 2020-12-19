Authorities investigate body found behind story in north Georgia

A police report suggests it was 36 degrees with light snow when officers were called to the back of a Dollar General in Calhoun, Georgia on Thursday.

CALHOUN, Ga. — North Georgia authorities are looking into an unattended death after multiple passersby noticed a man lying behind a Dollar General on Thursday morning.

According to a report filed by the Calhoun Police Department, the body of Troy Jefferson was first spotted by a witness leaving another store at around 8:30 a.m. behind the building at 1284 Curtis Pkwy. He parked his truck and went over to check on the man before realizing he wasn't breathing.

Another witness told police he noticed the victim lying behind the store and parked to check on him as well. He said he found that the victim had set up a camp behind one of the air conditioning units that included some belongings such as clothes and mouthwash. This witness had also found that Jefferson had passed away.

The coroner was called to the scene to investigate; though, details regarding the man's death haven't been released. At this time, the incident is being investigated as an "unattended death" according to the police report.