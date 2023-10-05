Body found in DeKalb County woods, police say

Police got a call just around 5:43 p.m. in reference to the body. When they arrived at Hillandale Drive, they found the person dead on the side of the road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after DeKalb County Police found a body in the wood line on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police got a call just around 5:43 p.m. in reference to the body. When they arrived at Hillandale Drive, they found the person dead on the side of the road.

Authorities said on Thursday that they are waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner to find a cause of death.

Detectives are still investigating the scene for more information.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.