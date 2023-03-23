Body found in Doraville pond, police say

The remains were found just before noon by a construction worker.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond near Carver Drive.

The remains were found just before noon by a construction worker. Although GBI was called to the scene, the case will be investigated by Doraville Police and the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

