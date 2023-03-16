Body found after empty boat spotted in Coweta County

Officials said the kayak was found in the B.T. Brown reservoir. Several fishing poles were found, but no one was inside.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead after an empty fishing boat was discovered in Coweta County.

Officials said an off-duty trooper spotted a blue kayak in the B.T. Brown reservoir. Several fishing poles and a life jacket were found in the boat, but no one was inside.

The trooper remembered seeing an elderly man that day and decided to call for help. A search was launched to find the missing man, officials said.

Two rescue boats scoured the waters, one manned by Coweta County fire crews and the other overseen by the Department of Natural Resources, according to officials.

While searching, his remains were found using sonar equipment provided by the DNR.

Officials said his body was then pulled from the water.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn confirmed that the man pulled from the waters was a retiree in his 70s. It is believed he often visited the reservoir, which is known as a local fishing spot.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the man ended up in the water.

Coweta County Fire crews, deputies and EMA personnel were on scene. Officials with the DNR also assisted.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.