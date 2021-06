The incident happened at a home on Stonewall Tell Road.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A tree on a South Fulton home led to the discover of a body.

South Fulton County officials confirmed to 11Alive on Wednesday that a body was discovered in the attic of a home on Stonewall Tell Road.

Lt. J. Rogers, a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department, could not confirm who found the body or how long it had been there.