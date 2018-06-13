ATLANTA - Officers are recovering a body from a creek near the Chattahoochee River Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a person down call in the 4500 block of Whitewater Creek Road. According to police, a man was found lying face down in the creek.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue located the male body and is in the process of being recovered. Investigators are still gathering details.

For the last few weeks, officials have urged swimmers and boaters to stay out of certain Georgia rivers and lakes following large amounts of rainfall.

Water is currently being released from The Buford Dam. The dam is at the southern end of Lake Lanier and a 24-hour two-week long dam release is pretty uncommon. When it happens, 7,000 to 9,000 cubic feet of water is released downstream each second.

We will continue to update this story on 11alive.com

RELATED ARTICLES |

© 2018 WXIA