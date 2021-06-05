33-year-old Christopher Demmon is currently in police custody in South Carolina and will be transported to Hancock County.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified body was found in Hancock County on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the GBI obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Christopher Demmon. He is charged with malice murder in connection to the death, according to a GBI press release.

He is currently in police custody in Aiken County, South Carolina and will be transported to Hancock County.

According to a press release from the GBI, around 7:30 p.m. the sheriff's office asked the GBI to conduct a homicide investigation in Devereux.

Around 7 p.m. they received a call about a dead person who had been found. Deputies went to the scene on Main Street and confirmed.

The GBI and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The preliminary investigation shows that Demmon and another person lived at the residence on occasion.

Identification of the body is pending. The body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy. Cause of death is not known at this time.