x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

local

Crews working to pull body from Peachtree Battle Creek

Officers are working with Atlanta Fire Rescue to retrieve the body.
Credit: 11Alive

ATLANTA — Rescue crews are working in northwest Atlanta to retrieve the body of a person found in a creek, Friday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded around 2 p.m. to a call of a body in Peachtree Battle Creek, near Peachtree Battle Avenue NW and Peachtree Road NE.

Officials said officers are working with Atlanta Fire Rescue to retrieve the body before it reaches the Chattahoochee River.

In addition to the ground crews, APD said its air unit is assisting with the recovery from overhead. 

At this time, police did not have information on how long the body may have been there or how it got to the location.

11Alive will work to gather more information and update this story as details develop.

OTHER HEADLINES

Protests to be staged in Atlanta today over killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

How do Georgia and Florida compare in COVID-19 cases?

Atlanta Mayor Bottoms testifying before Congress on safely reopening