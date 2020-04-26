CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A search for a missing person on one of metro Atlanta's largest lakes has ended with the discovery of a body on Sunday.

The search, which began on Saturday afternoon on Lake Allatoona, was centered in the area of Little River Marina. Witnesses said the victim fell out of a kayak and didn't resurface.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was later called in and searched the area on Saturday and began again on Sunday.

Spokesperson Mark McKinnon said the victim's body was discovered using a remote vehicle and sonar. Cherokee County divers recovered the body just before 11 a.m.

McKinnon said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

