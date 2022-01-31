Body found along road near high school in DeKalb County

It is not far from Lithonia High School.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A body was discovered near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard on Marbut Road in Lithonia on Monday. The location is about a half mile from Lithonia High School.

11Alive SkyTracker showed crime scene tape and investigators along a large wooded area of the road. There are several homes in the area and the woods appear to be behind a house.

DeKalb County Police said they are "investigating a death near that location." They said no further details were available yet.