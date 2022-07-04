Body recovered from Atlanta pond, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the person in the pond in approximately 2 feet of water, about 4 feet off from the bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A body has been found in a pond in Atlanta's Ben Hill neighborhood Thursday evening, according to officials.

Crews responded to the pond close to 2486 Daniel Road SW near the Thomas Concrete Ben Hill Plant, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from the Ben Hill Recreation Center.

Atlanta Fire Rescue added that a caller reported a person floating in the pond around 6 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the person in the pond in approximately 2 feet of water, about 4 feet off from the bank.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, AFR said. APD detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.