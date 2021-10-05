Man found dead along road with multiple gunshot wounds, Clayton County police say

Police apparently found him the same day a woman's body was located along I-675 in the same county.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police said Tuesday they found a man on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Sunday around 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a person down call in the area of Roy Huie Road and Westbury Road in Riverdale, they said.

"Our Criminal Investigation Detectives are working tirelessly to gather information about this crime and are still trying to locate the next of kin of this victim," the department said in a statement.

That same day, the body of a woman was found along Interstate 675 in Clayton County. Her identity was unknown until Monday evening when they said they positively identified her as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. Police have not linked the two cases.