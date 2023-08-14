Man found dead floating in Sandy Springs retention pond, police say

His body was found in the pond located at 5555 Roswell Road just around 3 p.m. It is unclear how the man died.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was found dead at a Sandy Springs retention pond on Sunday afternoon, the police department said.

Police said the man was found floating in the pond located at 5555 Roswell Road just around 3 p.m. It is unclear how the man died.

The police department said that their Criminal Investigations Division and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the man's death.

No other details were released about the man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.