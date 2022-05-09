Atlanta Fire removes body from trash chute at retirement home

ATLANTA — A body was found in a trash chute at a southwest Atlanta retirement home on Monday, according to the fire department.
Atlanta Fire said they removed the man found at the Atrium, at 435 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, near the Atlanta University Center complex.
There's no information about a suspect or the victim. However, Atlanta Police said its homicide investigators are also looking into the report. Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to APD.
11Alive is sending a crew out to the scene to gather more information.