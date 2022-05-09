Atlanta Fire removes body from trash chute at retirement home

Atlanta Police said they were investigating, and the fire department has removed the man.

ATLANTA — A body was found in a trash chute at a southwest Atlanta retirement home on Monday, according to the fire department.

Atlanta Fire said they removed the man found at the Atrium, at 435 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, near the Atlanta University Center complex.

There's no information about a suspect or the victim. However, Atlanta Police said its homicide investigators are also looking into the report. Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to APD.