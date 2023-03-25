Body of Hall County man discovered at Lake Lanier, deputies say

Here is what we know.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a Hall County man was pulled from Lake Lanier Saturday after it was discovered near a park, deputies said.

The 61-year-old man's remains were found near Bolding Mill Park, Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies said. His body was taken away to have an autopsy completed.

Deputies initially began the investigation Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m. Bolding Mill Park is now closed to all visitors and deputies said it may be closed for multiple hours. They warned the public to avoid that area at this time.

Hall County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources are working on the investigation and have not released any more details.

The body was found just five minutes before a helicopter crashed and killed one person on a road near Lake Lanier in Gainesville Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.