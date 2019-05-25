HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 61-year-old man was discovered in Lake Lanier by Hall County sheriff's deputies early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks of the Hall County Sheiff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the 5400 block of Pine Forest Road shortly after midnight in reference to a drowning.

He said that when they arrived they said that the body of Michael Thompson had been discovered in the water near his boat dock by a relative.

Wilbanks said crews from the Hall County Fire Services also responded to the call. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there was no obvious sign of trauma, and at this point, the death is believed to be an accidental drowning.

Willbanks said The victim's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for confirmation. The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

