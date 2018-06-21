Kendrick Johnson, a student who was found dead and rolled up in a gym mat at his Lowndes County High School in 2013, will be exhumed for a second time to have a third autopsy performed.

According to WALB, when Johnson was found dead his original cause of death was listed as "accidental positional asphyxia," however, when a second autopsy was done, the cause of death was reported to be "blunt force trauma."

Johnson's mother took to social media to express her sadness at having to disrupt her son's peace but said, "it has to be done," according to WALB.

