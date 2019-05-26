OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said a 63-year-old metro Atlanta man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin on Friday, according to a report from Panama City NBC station WJHG.

According to the report, Rogelio Moreno Gaitan of Lawrenceville was spotted by surfers face down in the water just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was pulled from the water, and Destin safety workers immediately began CPR, but they were not successful in reviving him.

Okaloosa County deputies said family members told them he had been swimming by himself.

