Body of missing teen swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River, police say

Cobb Police confirmed that a body has been recovered.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

Cobb County Police have confirmed that the body of teen swimmer who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday evening has been located.

Cobb County officials initially reported that a group of 10 people tried to swim across the river, with only 8 making it across. One of the two people that did not make it all the way across was rescued on a rock in the river, they said.

Crews went into the water Tuesday evening looking for the missing teen. However, by that night, the said the rescue efforts were turning to recovery efforts.

They called off the search and started looking again Wednesday morning.

Whatley described her son as a very smart kid who wanted to be a businessman.

He's also a trained gymnast since the age of 3 and had dreams of going national.