Body found in car confirmed as missing mother of 2, medical examiner says

The 27-year-old was first reported missing out of Heard County in July.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that the medical examiner has positively identified a body found in a car last week as that of Natalie Jones.

The 27-year-old mother of two was reported missing in July.

After her disappearance, the Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was last seen around 1 a.m. in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama in her hot pink Chevy Cavalier. Investigators did aerial and ground searches for Jones but found nothing.

Three months later, on Oct. 6, the GBI said her vehicle had been discovered in Heard County, behind a row of bushes next to Roosterville Road.

At the time of the discovery last week, Jones' sister, Jessica Bishop, told 11Alive that law enforcement informed the family that it was Jones.

The sheriff's office, who led the missing person investigation, hasn't said if there are signs of foul play or any suspects in the case.