Body of toddler found in Chattahoochee River

11Alive is working to learn more about how the toddler was discovered.

ATLANTA — Cobb County police are investigating after a toddler's body was found in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday.

According to Wayne Delk, with Cobb County Police Department, the child was found in the river near 3444 Cobb Parkway around 11:30 a.m. The address is to the east of Vinings, near the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

At this time, authorities have not release the gender of the child.