Body of toddler found in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — Cobb County police are investigating after a toddler's body was found in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday.

According to Wayne Delk, with Cobb County Police Department, the child was found in the river near 3444 Cobb Parkway around 10:30 a.m. The address is to the east of Vinings, near the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Authorities said the child was discovered by firefighters who were on the river completing a water training exercise. The activity took place right next to Paces Mill Park — a unit of the Chattahoochee national recreation area.

They estimate the toddler may have been in the water for a few days.

At this time, authorities have not released the gender of the child, but they believe the toddler may be one to two years old.

Cobb Police told 11Alive it was strange that they didn’t have any missing children reports.

National Park Service oversees 48 miles of Chattahoochee River from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek and surrounding land which is about 10k acres total.

