Body recovered of man who went missing in Lake Lanier a week ago, dive team says

Lake Lanier Recovery Divers told 11Alive they have found Kaiyan Ding's body.

The body of a man who went missing in Lake Lanier last weekend has been recovered, according to officials. Lake Lanier Recovery Divers told 11Alive they located Kaiyan Ding's body.

On June 18, Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier in search of Ding. Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Game Wardens arrived soon after.

According to the Lake Lanier Recovery Divers, Ding went in the water to get a hat that blew away. He never resurfaced.

The sheriff's office and DNR began searching for him that day with SONAR in water ranging from 60 to 100 feet. Over the next few days, they called the search "challenging" because submerged standing timber in the area made getting equipment to the bottom difficult.

The Lake Lanier Recovery Divers group told 11Alive the sheriff's office, and DNR typically look for five days, and if they can't find the body, then their volunteer recovery team comes in and searches.