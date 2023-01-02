Elderly woman killed after fire breaks out at Atlanta residence, officials say

Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE.

ATLANTA — Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE. The fire occurred at a three-story townhome Atlanta Fire officials said.

Crews responded to the scene and a bystander, according to officials, told them that someone was trapped. Firefighters then focused their attention on getting inside the residence.

Officials told 11Alive at the scene there was a delay getting inside because of burglar bars; they had to force the doors open to enter.

Fire crews said it appears there was no way for the woman to get out. A cat also died in the fire. The flames were contained to one unit.

It's unclear at this time what might have caused the flames. Investigators are still looking into the fire.

