Atlanta Police find stolen car, young child by tracking iPad | Bodycam video

Atlanta Police were able to find the car, with the child still inside, less than half a mile away -- abandoned in a field.

ATLANTA — An officer's body camera captured the moment a mother was reunited with her young child after she was carjacked. Atlanta Police were able to find the stolen car with the child still inside by tracking their iPad.

It happened on the night of Sept. 5 at the Texaco gas station at 296 Northside Drive NW. Officers responded after they received the report of a stolen car with a child still inside.

In the bodycam video, you can hear the mother telling officers which way the suspect took off. As they were coordinating a search, officers were told that there was an iPad still inside the car.

Officers were able to track the iPad's location using a feature many people have on their phones. Atlanta Police were able to find the car less than half a mile away -- abandoned in a field.

Bodycam video shows the child was still in the backseat of the car. In the video, you can see one of the officers breaking the car's window to get to the child. They were able to reunite the crying child with her family.

"There you go, you're all better," you can hear an officer saying to the child in the video.

The child was not hurt but the suspect remains on the run.