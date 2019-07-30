ATLANTA — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Atlanta, after a drop in water pressure at one of the city's distribution system servicing homes on south west side.

It apparently happened at the Adamsville Pump Station near Roosevelt Highway after a loss of power, the Department of Watershed Management said. The system was restored within about 70 minutes, officials said.

While the system has returned to normal operation, the advisory, officials said, was issued out of an "abundance of caution." Atlanta Watershed said the public should continue to boil their water or used bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Areas affected include the City of South Fulton, Union City and Fairburn, as well as a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW between Avon Avenue and Fairburn Road.

The Department of Watershed Management said it will now follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and will begin sampling the affected zones to confirm the distribution system's water quality has not been compromised.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been contacted and will be consulted to lift the boil water advisory when samples are returned. There's no timeline, however, for when that might be.

WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Boil water vigorously for one minute before using to cook, drink or brushing teeth. Otherwise, use bottled water for these tasks.

Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene.

Boiling water

To boil water

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

• Filter water using clean cloth.

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

NOTE: Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

More information from the CDC, here.

