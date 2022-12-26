Boil water advisories issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties

Boil water advisories were issued in several counties after a weekend of frigid temperatures caused water main breaks, broken pipes and frozen valves.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for three counties so far in the metro Atlanta area. Freezing temperatures have damaged water pipes and valves, causing water pressure to drop in the counties.

The drop in pressure may make water unsafe to drink unless boiled beforehand. 11Alive has put together a list of counties with boil notices in effect.

Clayton County

A boil water advisory was issued for Clayton County residents after several pipe bursts were discovered in warehouses, businesses, schools and churches. For more information, click here.

Forsyth County

Forsyth County officials issued an advisory Christmas Day after water pressure dropped for some residents. Officials believe that one of the water valves froze, stopping the flow of water to one of their systems. The advisory will stay in effect until further notice. Updates will be posted to their website.

Butts County

Around 11 a.m., officials in Butts County issued an advisory following a water main break. They said the advisory will be lifted once a bacteria test is done, which will take 24 hours, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority.