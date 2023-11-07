Boil water advisory lifted for several cities in Clayton County

Officials said after testing the water, samples came back negative for any harmful bacteria and the water is safe for residents to drink.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Clayton County Water Authority lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for its customers just after midnight on Thursday.

Original story:

Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of the county Tuesday night.

The advisory comes after customers experienced low pressure or no water Tuesday afternoon after a Georgia Power contractor hit a 24-inch water main while drilling, a release from CCWA stated.

Officials said the incident happened along the 1100 block of Morrow Road in Forest Park.

Impacted cities

Due to a main water line being hit, officials said residents in the following cities are affected:

Forest Park

Ellenwood

College Park

Morrow

Lake City

Officials estimate the boil water advisory will be in effect until Wednesday night-- for at least the next 24 hours. It's estimated to end by 11:45 p.m.,

"Any customers in these areas who experienced low pressure, or no water for a short time should boil water before consuming it as a boil water advisory has been issued as a precaution," CCWA said.

CCWA added its water quality lab staff are in the process of collecting water samples for testing. Once they are able to finish the testing and determine the water to be safe to consume, the advisory will be lifted, officials said.

Those in other areas of the county, who are not affected by the advisory, do not need to boil their water, the release stated.

Boil water advisory tips

The CCWA said customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Customers should:

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Keep heating the water for one more minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Anyone still experiencing water issues should call CCWA at (770) 960-5200 or you can message @ClaytonCountyWater via Facebook. CCWA added the Georgia Environmental Protection Agency has also been notified. You can also find the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on boil water advisories online here.