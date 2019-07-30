ATLANTA — A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Atlanta, a day after a drop in water pressure at one of the city's distribution system servicing homes on the south west side.

Monday, officials said the Adamsville Pump Station near Roosevelt Highway suffered a loss of power. The system was restored within about 70 minutes, officials said.

While the system had returned to normal operation, officials issued the boil water advisory out of an "abundance of caution."

Though the advisory was lifted for most of the affected areas, it remains in effect for the Hutcheson Ferry Road zone, including the following areas:

• Selborne Way

• Selborne Lane

• Augusta Lane

• Gainey Lane

• Rockhill Drive

• Atlanta Newnan Road

• Serenbe Lane

• Middleton Way

According to Watershed officials, samples taken throughout the affected area showed no system-wide contamination of the drinking water system. However, the advisory is still in place for those isolated areas until final testing is complete. Those results are expected to be ready by Wednesday morning.

WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Boil water vigorously for one minute before using to cook, drink or brushing teeth. Otherwise, use bottled water for these tasks.

Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene.

Boiling water

To boil water

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

• Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, disinfect it instead.

If tap water is clear:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops or about 0.75 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

If tap water is cloudy:

• Filter water using clean cloth.

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Add 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops or 1.5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach to 1 gallon (16 cups) of water.

• Mix well and wait 30 minutes or more before drinking.

• Store disinfected water in clean container with a cover.

NOTE: Remember that containers may need to be sanitized before using them to store safe water.

To sanitize containers:

• Use unscented bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent).

• Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of unscented household liquid bleach in 1 quart (32 ounces, 4 cups, or about 1 liter) of water.

More information from the CDC, here.

