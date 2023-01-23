Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.
Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
Shuler is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes. Shuler also has black braids and was also pictured wearing glasses. Shuler also has piercings in her ears and nose but may not be wearing any jewelry.
If you have any information about Shuler’s whereabouts, call 911 or Detective Leary or Detective Ellis with the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.