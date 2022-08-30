Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say

This is a developing story.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square.

Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said.

11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree Road in northeast Atlanta. Several law enforcement vehicles were in the parking lot. Their presence did not seem to impact traffic.

Police did not offer any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.