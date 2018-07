DECATUR, GA -- The billing offices for DeKalb Utility Water Department in the 700 block of Jordan Lane in Decatur were evacuated late Tuesday morning following a telephoned bomb threat.

According to Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb Police Department, the call was received between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Crews with the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security are searching the facility out of an abundance of caution.

