All-clear given after bomb threat led to evacuation of Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta complex in Midtown, officials say

The complex is also home to the Breman Museum.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have given the all-clear after they investigated a bomb threat along Spring Street in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon, the address for the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and Breman Museum.

Authorities said it happened at 1440 Spring St. NW between 19th and 17th Streets. The area was blocked off but it has since reopened, officials said.

APD said they received the call about the threat just before 3 p.m. The building at the address was evacuated.

Officials have not yet given any other details about the threat. 11Alive has reached out for more information.

The Breman Museum is a cultural center dedicated to Jewish history, culture and arts with an emphasis on The Holocaust. It's also home to The Weinburg Center for Holocaust Education, which provides an educational resource for students, teachers, and learners.