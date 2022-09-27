Police investigating reported bomb threat at Kroger along Old National Highway

This is a developing story.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a report of a bomb threat at the Kroger along Old National Highway in South Fulton Tuesday evening. Police have not confirmed if there's a threat.

South Fulton Police said officers are at the Kroger at 6055 Old National Highway.

Officers told 11Alive that a store assistant manager said someone came over the air on their portable radio frequency alerting them of the threat.

The grocery store has been evacuated along with stores in the plaza that has an IHOP, Walmart and other restaurants nearby.

"We are awaiting the arrival of our K-9 officer to clear the location before allowing anyone back into the plaza," police said

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.