Bomb threat prompts early dismissal at River Ridge High School in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — River Ridge High School in Cherokee County has been evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday, the school district said. They plan to release students early and cancel all after-school activities.

"This is in an abundance of caution, as the law enforcement sweep of the River Ridge HS campus is ongoing," the district said in a statement.

Students were initially evacuated to the stadium and Mill Creek Middle School gym.

"We are taking this threat seriously and conducting a full investigation in an abundance of caution. Law enforcement agencies are arriving at the school to conduct a sweep of the campus," a district statement said.

There were no immediate specific details available about the threat.

River Ridge student drivers will be dismissed from campus by 11:45 a.m., they said. Student drivers who cannot retrieve their personal belongings and car keys will need to make other arrangements to leave campus.

Buses will begin bringing River Ridge High School students home. Those who normally are car riders, should be picked up at the middle school.

The middle school's dismissal and after-school activities have not been impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.