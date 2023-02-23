Bond denied for ex-Doraville officer facing murder, kidnapping charges in 16-year-old's death

Dressed in a green jail uniform, Miles Bryant appeared calm, barely reacting when his new charges were read.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Doraville police officer appeared in court Thursday, as he now faces murder and kidnapping charges following the death of a 16-year-old, who was reported missing last year.

Dressed in a green jail uniform, Miles Bryant appeared calm, barely reacting when his new charges were read. His bond was denied for the second time this month, with the judge saying they believe he is a threat to society.

A judge assigned defense attorney Tracey Drake to represent him. 11Alive reached out to her for comment on the case but never heard back.

Bryant is accused of kidnapping and murdering Susana Morales. She went missing in July and no one knew what had happened to her until her remains were found.

The ex-officer was initially charged with concealing her death. Her remains were found in early February near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line.

Police said within the last 24 hours, they connected Bryant to Morales after finding a weapon that belonged to him – near her remains.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure laid out a timeline of events, outlining how police believe Bryant killed Morales. He said on July 26, 2022, she went to visit a friend in a nearby apartment complex and that she was taken between 10 and 10:30 p.m. while returning home. He said police believe that she was killed sometime by 2 a.m.

Morales was reported missing the next morning, July 27, at 9 a.m.

"By the time she was reported missing we have every reason to believe that Susana was deceased," McClure said.

McClure also said they didn't definitively know how she died; they are still investigating that. He added that Bryant lived and served as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex – where Morales had gone to visit.