Judge denies bond for man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

A judge has denied the bond for Julian Conley, the man accused of firing a gun into the car 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was riding in on July 4, 2020.

ATLANTA — A judge has denied bond for one of the men accused of murder in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

On Thursday, Julian Conley appeared before a Fulton County Superior Court judge for the bond hearing, which was denied.

Conley and Jerrion McKinney are two alleged Bloods gang members who are indicted for the 8-year-old's July 4, 2020 murder.

Turner was killed when Atlanta Police said a group of people blocked University Avenue at Pryor Road and fired shots into the car she was riding in with her mother. The incident happened near the Wendy's Restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta Police officer three weeks earlier.

Bullets hit the car multiple times, hitting Secoriea. The driver immediately drove the little girl to Atlanta Medical Center, but she died at the hospital.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges Conley fired the gun into the car while barricading the road as part of the Bloods gang activities.

McKinney is accused of manning the illegal barricade the night she was shot and then chasing the car she was riding in after the gunfire.

Conley turned himself in days after the shooting and McKinney was arrested months later in Aug. 4, 2021, being charged as a party to the crime in the alleged shooting by Conley.

The district attorney’s office later presented an indictment to the grand jury, with some charges against both defendants and some against each person individually. Willis said 37 counts were returned against the suspects.