Bond revoked in separate case for man accused of concealing death of Johns Creek teen

The Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit said attorneys for Shawn Saleem consented to the bond revocation Thursday morning during a virtual hearing.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man facing charges in connection with the mysterious death of a Johns Creek teen has now had his bond revoked in a separate case in another county.

The Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit said attorneys for Shawn Saleem consented to the bond revocation Thursday morning during a virtual hearing.

The basis for the motion was the arrest in Fulton County. He's accused of concealing the death of 16-year-old Carly Jackson, along with contributing to the delinquency of minors.

The friend allegedly told police that she went to sleep, and when she woke up, Jackson was unresponsive and cold to the touch. The warrant alleges she told officers that Saleem moved Jackson's body from the Craftsman Street apartment to a breezeway, then told her to tell police that Jackson had died there.

The preliminary autopsy results for the 16-year-old still leave many questions unanswered about how she died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said last week that Jackson's cause of death is still "undetermined" based on the preliminary autopsy results. They added there was also no preliminary evidence of drugs or alcohol, although toxicology tests are still pending.